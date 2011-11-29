FRANKFURT Nov 29 German potash miner K+S
, which is breaking ground on a new mine in Canada,
said it would like to become a member of Canadian potash export
cartel Canpotex in the long term, but that such a move was
currently ruled out by European antitrust rules.
"This is something we are looking into but at the moment
European antitrust law is making it difficult," the group's
Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in an analyst call on
Tuesday.
Canpotex is the export cartel for potash extracted in Canada
of K+S rivals Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium
Inc.
K+S earlier said it expects to mine 2.86 million tonnes of
potash per year from its so-called Legacy project in Canada from
2023, on top of the roughly 7 million tonnes it currently
extracts from German soil.
It agreed about a year ago to buy the company that owned the
rights to the Legacy deposit for C$434 million ($420.8 million),
to gradually replace domestic deposits it expects will be
depleted in about four decades.
($1 = 1.0313 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)