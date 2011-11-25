* CFO to leave on Dec. 31, ahead of contract expiry

* CEO to assume CFO duties thereafter, until further notice (Adds quote from statement, background)

FRANKFURT Nov 25 German potash fertiliser maker K+S AG said its finance chief would resign at the end of the year and his duties would be taken over thereafter by its chief executive until further notice.

The company and Chief Financial Officer Jan Peter Nonnenkamp mutually agreed that his contract would end on Dec. 31, ahead of the official termination date of May 31, 2012, the company said.

"Thereafter his duties and responsibilities will be assumed by Mr Norbert Steiner, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, until further notice," the company said in a statement on Friday.

A K+S spokesman declined to comment.

Steiner had performed the CEO and CFO roles before Nonnenkamp joined the company. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Will Waterman)