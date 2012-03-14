* Board nominates 69-year-old to another term as chairman

FRANKFURT, March 14 The supervisory board of German potash miner K+S AG appointed a former Hochtief manager as finance chief and nominated its chairman for a further term, it said on Wednesday.

The company also said the head of its potash business, Joachim Felker, will retire upon completion of his contract on Sept. 30, when he will be 60 years of age.

K+S named former Hochtief finance chief Burkhard Lohr, 49, to be its new CFO as of June. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lohr to our team and look forward to working together with him," said Chief Executive Norbert Steiner, who had taken over the post on an interim basis.

The 69-year-old chairman of the supervisory board, Ralf Bethke, was nominated for another term. Bethke served as CEO from 1991 to 2007.

K+S had said in November its finance chief Jan Peter Nonnenkamp would resign at the end of the year and his duties would be taken over thereafter by its chief executive until further notice.

The company and its chief financial officer mutually agreed that his contract would end on Dec. 31, ahead of the official termination date of May 31, 2012, the company said.

Chief Executive Norbert Steiner had performed the CEO and CFO roles before Nonnenkamp joined the company. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Ludwig Burger and Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)