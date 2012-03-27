Peru to start bidding on La Oroya smelter and mine at $270 million
LIMA, Feb 14 Peru will start the bidding on a nearly 100-year old polymetallic smelter and a copper mine at about $270 million in a March 10 auction, the government said on Tuesday.
(Corrects to show EuroChem shifted its K+S stake internally, rather than cut it)
FRANKFURT, MARCH 27 - Russian fertiliser company EuroChem shifted its stakeholdings in German potash miner K+S within the EuroChem group, K+S said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for K+S said that his company had received no disclosure announcement regarding a change in the voting stake in K+S held by EuroChem Group SE, and therefore it can be assumed that EuroChem parent company stake was still above 5 percent but below 10 percent.
Earlier on Tuesday, K+S said the voting rights held by two EuroChem group units fell below the 5 percent and 3 percent regulatory disclosure thresholds and amounted to a 1.027 percent voting stake as of March 21.
EuroChem has been steadily cutting its holding in the miner over the last two years, from a stake of nearly 15 percent, after talks between the two companies about jointly developing the Verkhnekamsk potassium salt deposits in central Russia fell apart.
EuroChem's stake in K+S fell below 10 percent in July. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by John Wallace)
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The European Union's decision-making process should be changed to ensure states openly take a stand on controversial issues, the EU Commission proposed on Tuesday, in a move aimed at tackling growing euroscepticism.