MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian fertiliser producer EuroChem is interested in acquiring the nitrogen fertiliser operations of Germany's K+S (SDFGn.DE), EuroChem's controlling shareholder Andrei Melnichenko told journalists on Thursday.

"If the price is interesting we will buy," he said.

EuroChem owns 8.1 percent of K+S.

Last month it acquired nitrogen fertiliser plants from BASF (BASFn.DE), prompting K+S to announce that it might divest its own nitrogen operations.