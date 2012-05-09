FRANKFURT May 9 German potash and salt miner
K+S reported a slump in first-quarter underlying
operating profit that nonetheless exceeded expectations as
demand for potash fertilisers increased towards the end of the
quarter.
K+S, the world's largest salt miner and the No.4 in the
global potash market, said quarterly adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) declined 24 percent to 281.1 million
euros ($365.29 million), beating the average forecast of 267
million in a Reuters poll.
"Demand for fertilizers started to recover at the end of the
first quarter and should further continue during the course of
the year," Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement
on Wednesday.
It repeated a previous forecast that operating earnings
would decline moderately and sales stagnate this year as
Europe's mild winter cut demand for its road salt.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kröner in Kassel)