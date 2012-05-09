* Says China bulk contract shored up market

* Confirms outlook for moderated decline in 2012 adj EBIT

* Q1 adj EBIT 281 mln eur above poll avg of 267 mln eur

* Shares indicated 1.4 percent higher, outperforming DAX (Adds background on rivals, China contract)

FRANKFURT, May 9 Core profit at German potash and salt miner K+S slid less than expected in the first quarter on the back of a nascent uptick in demand for fertiliser which the company expects to gather pace over the year.

K+S, the world's largest salt miner and the No.4 in the global potash market, said quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 24 percent to 281.1 million euros ($365.3 million), beating the average forecast of 267 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales of 1.44 billion euros were slightly higher than expected.

The global potash market had been largely stagnant for months and many of K+S's rivals cut output in a bid to buoy prices.

Some of the world's largest providers of the crop nutrient, Canada's potash export consortium Canpotex and Russia's Uralkali , in March agreed to supply China at a price of about $470 per tonne, in line with year-earlier levels, eliminating some uncertainty in the global potash sector,

"Demand for fertilisers started to recover at the end of the first quarter and should further continue during the course of the year," Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement.

China is the world's largest user of potash, a mineral that helps plants resist cold and drought and grow strong stalks.

K+S repeated a previous forecast that operating earnings would decline moderately and sales stagnate this year as Europe's mild winter cut demand for its road salt.

Late on Tuesday, K+S said it agreed to sell its nitrogen fertiliser distribution business to Russia's EuroChem, capping a return to the company's salt and potash mining roots overseen by CEO Steiner. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kröner in Kassel; Editing by David Cowell)