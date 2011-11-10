* Q3 adjusted EBIT 198.5 mln eur vs 190 mln poll avg

* Lowers upper end of 2011 adjusted EBIT target range

* Says sees 2012 sales, EBIT at about same level as 2011

* Shares drop 6 pct, underperform flat sector

(Adds analyst comments, share price)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Potash fertiliser maker K+S AG (SDFGn.DE) said operating profit and sales would be flat in 2012, striking a note of caution as distributors of farming supplies reduce inventory levels.

"There is uncertainty in the trade sector, with the 2008-2009 financial crisis still very much in mind," Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a video posted on the company's Internet site.

But Germany's K+S, among the world's four largest potash miners, is still banking on high crop prices to keep fuelling farmers' demand for fertilisers, predicting a rise in operating profit of as much as 40 percent this year.

"At attractive cereal prices, the trade sector will try to avoid not having enough (potash) product on hand for the coming season," the CEO added.

The group said it expected 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for some currency hedging effects, of between 950 million euros ($1.3 billion) and 1.0 billion.

That was up from last year's 714.5 million but below the average analyst estimate of 1.02 billion. [nL6E7M70SP]

Previously, K+S had seen the upper end of that range at 1.05 billion.

Analysts said a subdued outlook for this year and next weighed on the shares, which slumped 6 percent to 41.8 euros by 0950 GMT, underperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 Basic Materials .SXPP index.

MORE CAUTIOUS

"K+S assumes a stronger potash production cost increase in 2012 and about 7 million tonnes potash volume shipments which is also below our and the market's estimate," said BHF Bank analyst Annett Weber.

She and analysts at DZ Bank said the company's estimates were more cautious than market expectations, in particular with regard to K+S' salt business, which is the world's largest, and to demand for road salt in the upcoming European winter.

K+S also said third-quarter adjusted EBIT jumped 69 percent to 198.5 million euros, slightly above the average analyst estimate of 190 million in the Reuters poll.

Prices for key crops such as wheat Wc1, soy Sc1 and corn Cc1 dropped by as much as 20 percent in September but are still trading well above year-earlier levels, offering farmers rich returns on fertiliser expenditures.

As a result, prices for potash, a key mineral in synthetic fertilisers, have so far largely avoided the jitters in global financial markets, having slumped from record highs after the previous financial crisis.

Potash Corp (POT.TO), the world's largest fertilizer maker, said last month its quarterly profit more than doubled, as strong grain prices boosted demand for its crop nutrients. [nN1E79P2GK]

Potash Corp and Canadian peer Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), however, have warned that some fertiliser dealers may delay purchases for as long as possible to minimise inventory levels given the recent volatility in the global economy. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by David Holmes)