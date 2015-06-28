June 28 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
, the world's largest fertilizer company by capacity,
does not plan any closures at K+S AG if its bid for
its German peer proves successful, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Potash Corp and K+S have both acknowledged the bid publicly
but have disclosed no other details. Sources
told Reuters last week that K+S is concerned that Potash Corp
wants to take capacity out of an oversupplied market in order to
boost profitability.
Potash Corp, however, intends to keep K+S's German mines
operational, would not divest its market-leading salt business,
and would continue with the development of a $4 billion legacy
mining project in Canada, the people said on Sunday.
Potash Corp also views K+S's assets as complementary, with
the latter's specialty business that commands high prices
diversifying Potash Corp's more commoditized potash, nitrogen
and phosphate business, the people said. It also sees the
stable, strong cash flow of K+S's salt business as attractive,
the people added.
Friendly talks between Potash Corp and K+S started last
year, the people said. The chief executives of the two companies
met in February to discuss a merger, with Potash CEO Jochen Tilk
arguing that a full combination was the most attractive
opportunity, according to the sources. Potash Corp submitted a
written acquisition proposal to K+S at the end of May, the
people added.
Since then, however, K+S has refused to engage in
negotiations with Potash Corp, without communicating a reason,
the people said. This is despite Potash Corp's assurances that
any deal would not be based on labor and other cost savings, and
that K+S's management would be offered important roles in the
combined company, the people added.
Potash Corp also sees a strong fit between its business in
the United States and K+S's footprint in Europe, the people
said. It expects to maintain K+S's headquarters in Kassel,
Germany, as the combined company's European headquarters, they
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Potash Corp and K+S declined to
comment.
Potash Corp has offered to pay around 41 euros per K+S
share, valuing the company at close to 8 billion euros ($8.9
billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
This would amount to a 57 percent premium to the average
price of K+S for the 12 months prior to news of Potash Corp's
offer emerging.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Patricia Weiss
in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis)