BRIEF-SG Spirit Gold launches financing related to acquisition of ACMPR license applicant Northern Lights Marijuana Company
FRANKFURT, June 25 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is eyeing
German peer K+S for a possible takeover bid, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.
Canada's Potash Corp could offer 40 euros per share, which would value K+S at more than 7 billion euros ($7.84 billion), Handelsblatt wrote in a pre-release of a story to be published on Friday.
K+S and Potash were not immediately available for comment.
The German company's shares were up 10 percent at 31.50 euros in after-hours trading in Frankfurt. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)
MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its planned takeover of Florida East Coast Railway would allow the company to expand its exposure to the U.S. rail freight and dollarized markets.