BRIEF-Carmeuse Lime agrees to make offer to acquire STT Enviro Corp
* Carmeuse Lime (Canada) Limited agrees to make offer to acquire stt enviro corp.
FRANKFURT Aug 10 German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG said 84 percent of private shareholders it surveyed backed its decision to reject Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's takeover offer.
Only about 4 percent of the 39,000 shareholders who participated in the survey said they would accept a 41 euro per share offer from Potash Corp, it said on Monday.
Potash Corp has been pushing to talk with K+S management despite the German company's initial rejection last month of the Canadian company's 7.9 billion euro ($8.64 billion) bid.
($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: