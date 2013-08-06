* CEO says new Canadian mine on track
* "Speculation" on potash prices won't spell end to venture
* Scraps forecast of higher 2013 operating profit
* Shares extend losses, trade 9.4 pct lower
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Shares in K+S
tumbled to an almost seven-year low on Tuesday as the world's
fourth-largest potash miner stuck to an expansion project in
Canada despite a widely expected slide in prices of the key
fertiliser mineral.
Uralkali sent shockwaves through the potash
industry last week by predicting a decline of more then 25
percent in the potash price to below $300 per tonne after it
abandoned an export joint venture with Belaruskali.
Belaruskali partnered Uralkali for eight years in a venture
that once held 43 percent of global potash exports. The end of
that partnership heralds a price war for the crop nutrient.
"Our (Canadian) Legacy project is on track. We will not call
this important venture into question in response to mere
speculation," K+S Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Many analysts had expected K+S to further postpone or even
suspend the planned C$4.1 billion ($3.9 billion) investment in
the new Canadian mine.
K+S has said the Legacy project's targeted premium on cost
of capital of 15 percent would require a price of at least
$420-$460 per tonne of potash, including freight.
In a research note issued before Tuesday's statement, Nomura
analysts said K+S's closing share price on Monday of 17.33 euros
implied that the market expected a potash price of $350 per
tonne in the longer term.
Legacy has already experienced setbacks. In April, K+S
warned that the venture would absorb a quarter more investment
and that the start of production would be delayed by half a year
until mid-2016.
Falling as much as 13 percent after the news on Tuesday, the
shares traded 9.4 percent lower at 1333 GMT.
Berenberg Equity Research analyst John Klein said there was
uncertainty in the market as to how K+S planned to fund some C$3
billion in outstanding expenditure for Legacy.
"The existing cash flow and the debt financing that has been
lined up will not suffice to shoulder this," he said.
The company has said it would use cash flow and unspecified
debt to fund the investment.
K+S, which is also the world's largest salt supplier,
scrapped its forecast for slightly higher adjusted earnings
before interest and tax in 2013, a move that Klein said was
widely expected.
Since Uralkali's remarks on July 30, K+S has lost more than
40 percent of its market value, while shares in Canada's Potash
Corp., the world's biggest potash miner, have fallen 22
percent.
The German group is seen as hit particularly hard by any
drop in potash prices.
At $280 per tonne, according to J.P. Morgan estimates, its
German mines have some of the highest production costs in the
world.
Furthermore, it cannot boost output to offset the effect of
lower prices like larger rivals such as Potash Corp. or Uralkali
because of capacity constraints at its German mines.
($1 = 1.0399 Canadian dollars)
