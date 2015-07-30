BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 30 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan would finish building and would operate the Legacy potash mine owned by rival K+S, if it acquires the German salt and fertilizer producer, Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Thursday.
Tilk said Potash would continue its friendly approach to potentially acquiring K+S, and that its offer is not based on job cuts, mine closures or selling the target's salt operation. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: