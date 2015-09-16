BRIEF-Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan
* Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan
Sept 16 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is not actively discussing its takeover proposal with Germany's K+S, but remains interested in a deal that would aid North America potash sales and offer new access to Europe, Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.
Potash Corp's offer is "attractive," to K+S shareholders, Tilk said at an investors conference organized by Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
NEW YORK/WILMINGTON, Del., March 30 Texas regulators on Thursday agreed to scuttle NextEra Energy Inc's $18 billion purchase of Energy Future Holdings Corp , finding that the deal was not in the public interest.