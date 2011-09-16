* Hikes prices by 12 eur to 375 eur/tonne

* Says to fully use capacity into Q4

* High produce prices buoy farmers' demand (Adds details, company comment)

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German potash miner K+S (SDFGn.DE) lifted the price of its benchmark fertiliser product by 3.3 percent on farmers' demand shored up by high prices for agricultural commodities.

K+S is now charging 375 euros per tonne, a mark-up of 12 euros, for granulated potash fertiliser, it said in a statement on Friday.

"We continue to see strong demand for potash in Europe and globally and we are still producing at full capacity, also going into the fourth quarter," the company said in a statement.

K+S said in August that operating earnings could rise up to 47 percent this year, as it joined peers in benefiting from strong fertiliser prices.

Prices for key crops such as wheat Wc1, soy Sc1 and corn Cc1 have dropped from two-and-a-half year highs or even record highs this year, but are still well above year-earlier levels. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)