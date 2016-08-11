* K+S sees 2016 EBIT I at 200-300 mln euros vs 782 mln last
year
* Consensus had seen 2016 EBIT I of 300 mln euros
* Cites low potash prices, production disruptions
* Shares drop 8.9 percent
(Adds CFO comments, share price, analyst comment)
VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Aug 11 K+S, one of
the world's biggest potash producers, said its full year core
profit would collapse by as much as three quarters and warned of
further uncertainty and falling dividends on Thursday.
Profits of fertilizer producers have tumbled in recent
months because of falling prices, weak currencies in importing
countries such as Brazil and excessive supply.
K+S, which is also the world's biggest salt producer, blamed
tumbling European potash prices, production disruptions and weak
demand for de-icing salt as it reported a slump in quarterly
earnings.
"2016 is a challenging year," finance chief Burkhard Lohr
told analysts during a conference call after the German
company's second-quarter results.
Shares in K+S dropped 8.9 percent to 18.08 euros by 1005
GMT, bucking a 0.7 percent gain in Germany's mid cap MDAX index
, and have now fallen around 50 percent in the past 12
months.
K+S, which last year rejected a takeover approach from
Canada's Potash Corp, the world's biggest potash
producer, also suffered an equipment collapse at its new Legacy
mine in Canada which will delay the start of production and
reduce output during the ramp-up.
The $3.2 billion Legacy project will be the first new mine
in the potash industry in four decades and undermines efforts by
Potash Corp and North American export cartel Canpotex to cut
output to shore up prices.
K+S now expects the mine to start production in the second
quarter of 2017 instead of at the end of 2016 as originally
planned. Still, the group expects to reach planned production
capacity of 2 million tonnes at the end of next year.
Further weighing on earnings, North American users of
de-icing salt are holding back on pre-season purchases because
of high inventory levels, and K+S is suffering production
outages due to restrictions on waste water disposal in Germany.
While the group is working on measures to mitigate the
effects of the German restrictions, CFO Lohr said earnings would
probably hit only the lower end of the new profit guidance this
year if the group did not receive a permit soon.
K+S now expects full-year earnings before interest and tax,
adjusted for currency hedging effects (EBIT I) to fall to
between 200 and 300 million euros ($223 mln-$335 mln) from 782
million euros last year.
The target range compares with previous guidance for a
significant decline and the average analyst estimate of 300
million euros.
"In our view, the 2016 EBIT I guidance ... seems very
conservative as K+S already achieved 233 million euros in the
first half," Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer said in a note to
clients.
K+S said its second-quarter operating profit plunged to 15
million euros from 179 million euros over the same period last
year on sales of 732 million euros.
It fetched an average price of 279.1 euros per tonne of
potash sold in Europe in the second quarter, down 11 percent
from a year earlier.
The expected slump in earnings will also lead to a
significant drop in the annual dividend payment for this year
from last year's 1.15 euros, K+S said in its financial report.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Joseph Nasr and Susan Fenton)