FRANKFURT Aug 14 Operating profit at German potash miner K+S declined 3.3 percent as lower prices of the fertiliser mineral were partly offset by an insurance payment for an accident at one of its mines.

The group on Thursday said second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for the effect of currency hedging, rose to 157.3 million euros ($210.2 million), which included a one-off insurance payout of about 30 million euros.

That surpassed the 103 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Global potash prices slumped after the breakup of an export alliance between two larger rivals last year.

The salt and potash mining company, formerly part of BASF , said it expects adjusted EBIT of between 490-570 million euros this year, down from 655.9 million euros last year.

It had previously predicted a significant decline. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Edward Taylor)