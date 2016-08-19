* Unterbreizbach site gets temporary saline water storage
approval
* Hattorf still waiting for approvals, staff working reduced
hours
* Shares down 2.1 percent
(Adds details on pollution case, financial guidance, shares)
FRANKFURT, Aug 19 German fertiliser maker K+S
can continue production at its Unterbreizbach site
after securing approval for the temporary storage of up to
200,000 cubic metres of saline wastewater at a nearby mining
field, it said on Friday.
But K+S, whose chief executive and chairman face possible
charges of illegal wastewater disposal, said it still needed
further permits for the other two active sites at its Werra
complex in central Germany to become fully operational.
K+S, which is also grappling with falling fertiliser prices
in the industry, has said it will achieve only the lower end of
its full-year profit guidance if it does not soon receive
permits to inject wastewater, generated in the manufacturing
process, underground.
K+S shares fell 2.1 percent to 17.44 euros by 1312 GMT,
underperforming the German midcap index, which was down
0.6 percent.
K+S's Werra sites mine potash salts and process them into
high-quality products.
The possible charges, which a court may decide to file this
month, stem from accusations that the company illegally disposed
of saltwater between 1999 and 2007, polluting drinking water.
K+S's Hattorf site at Werra has stopped all production
except Epsom salt while it waits for a decision on whether it
will be allowed to inject more wastewater underground, and its
employees there are working reduced hours.
It can also dispose of saline wastewater into the river
Werra but currently low water flow means the amounts it can
dispose of that way are relatively small.
Production at the third active site, Wintershall, is
suspended for repair work and will resume on Aug. 22.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould and
Alexandra Hudson)