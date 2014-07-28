Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
July 28 KST Beteiligungs AG : * Says H1 net loss of 536,000 euros (year ago: loss of 554,000 euros) * Says H1 operating result amounted to -374 thousand euros versus -485 thousand
euros year ago * Says management expects in current FY to be able to largely balance
previously accrued loss in stable market environment * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
DUBAI, March 13 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly soft in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices languished near three-month lows, but strength in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and GFH Financial supported that bourse.
* OGM approves capital boosting subordinate loan of $50 million from Arab International Bank for 5 years Source:(http://bit.ly/2neRjG1) Further company coverage: