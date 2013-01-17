SEOUL Jan 17 South Korean retailer E-Land Group
agreed to buy U.S. footwear maker K-Swiss Inc for
around 200 billion won ($189 million), a South Korean newspaper
reported on Thursday.
The Korea Economic Daily, citing unnamed investment banking
sources, said E-Land is expected to acquire at least 70 percent
of K-Swiss and is looking at buying out minority shareholders to
take full ownership of the footwear maker.
K-Swiss could not be immediately reached for comment, while
an E-Land spokesman declined to comment.
E-Land, a privately-owned retailing group, has added
outlets, leisure holdings and upmarket brands such as bags and
wallet maker Mandarina Duck in a series of acquisitions since
2009.
Last year, it joined a consortium that bid for, but failed
to acquire, the U.S. Major League Los Angeles Dodgers baseball
franchise.