* Q4 loss/shr $0.71 vs loss/shr $0.58 last yr

* Q4 revenue up 17.8 pct at $50.2 mln

* Sees FY2012 revenue $240-$250 mln vs est $269.8 mln

* Sees FY2012 gross margins of about 40-41 pct

* Shares fall as much as 14 pct

Feb 17 K-Swiss Inc posted a wider quarterly loss on lower gross margins and a one-time charge, and the footwear maker forecast weak full-year revenue hurt by a drop in futures orders.

Shares of the company fell more than 14 percent in morning trade on Friday.

For 2012, the company expects lower revenue of $240 million to $250 million, which was below analysts' estimate of $269.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss for the fourth quarter widened to $25.2 million, or 71 cents a share, from $20.6 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 17.8 percent to $50.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 42 cents a share, on revenue of $41.4 million for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter gross margins at the company, known for its K-Swiss Classic tennis shoes, fell to 25.6 percent from 34.4 percent.

As of Dec. 31, domestic futures orders fell 51.6 percent to $21.9 million, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading down 12 percent at $3.31, after touching a low of $3.21 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)