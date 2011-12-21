SEOUL Dec 21 KT Corp, South
Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier, said its board has
nominated incumbent head Lee Suk-chae for a second-term,
crediting him with the introduction in the country of Apple
Inc's iPhone and leading the smartphone boom.
Should the nomination be approved at a shareholder meeting
early next year, Lee, who has served as chief executive and
chairman of the telecommunications giant since 2009, would serve
another three years, the company said in a statement.
"We evaluate the current chairman as the best qualified to
be the next chief executive and continue the push to reform KT,"
said the head of KT's nomination committee.
Bureaucrat-turned-executive Lee spearheaded a restructuring
of the telecom giant, including cutting jobs. He also led a
long-delayed merger with mobile unit KTF and the domestic launch
of Apple's iPhone in 2009, which jumpstarted the country's
smartphone market.
The 66-year-old executive faces challenges posed by bigger
rival SK Telecom Co Ltd, which has started selling
the iPhone this year and offers a faster Long-Term Evolution
(LTE) network, which KT has not yet introduced.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)