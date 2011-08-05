SEOUL Aug 5 KT Corp , South Korea's top fixed-line carrier and No.2 mobile operator, said it would maintain its 2011 investment plan at the current 3.2 trillion won ($3 billion).

Chief Financial Officer Kim Yeon-hak said during a conference call that capital expenditure could increase because of its planned LTE network launch late this year, but any rise would not be significant. ($1 = 1061.700 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)