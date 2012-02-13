* KT says new services will slow network speeds
* Samsung says charges on manufacturers unfair
* Telecom operators pressured to beef up networks
SEOUL, Feb 13 South Korea's top Internet
provider, KT Corp, said on Monday it would demand a
share of the profits companies like Google Inc and
Apple Inc derive from Internet-enabled TV services as
network operators vie for a bigger stake in the burgeoning
industry.
KT took its first step on "free-riding" Internet TVs last
week by limiting access to certain TV applications offered by
Samsung Electronics Co, the current top manufacturer
of Internet TVs. KT argues such services could slow overall
network speeds.
Global technology giants from Apple to Google and Samsung
are rushing into the Internet-enabled TV market, hoping they can
replicate their enormous success in the smartphone market in the
living room by offering services such as high-quality videos,
movies, games and social networking via TVs.
Telecoms operators, which are under growing pressure to
upgrade their networks to support increasing data traffic, are
also seeking to enter the fray to eke out larger profits in the
potentially lucrative market.
"We want the value of our network recognised by (Internet
TV) platform operators and want to create a business model that
enables us to share profits generated from using our networks,"
Kim Hyo-sil, a KT executive, told reporters on Monday.
"Those Internet-TVs can be likened to heavily-loaded trucks
dominating network highways and slowing down the overall speeds,
and the issue only becomes more serious as the Internet TV
market grows."
Samsung, which hopes to build on its dominance of the TV
market in the Internet-enabled TV segment, argues networks
should not discrimate against content or services and its
applications do not cause massive traffic slowdowns.
"Samsung is a pure manufacturer making TVs, smartphones and
computers. It's not logical to demand network fees from a
manufacturer that makes products using networks," Samsung said
in a statement on Monday.
Samsung, the world's top TV manufacturer, aims to sell 50
million TVs this year globally with half the shipments
Internet-enabled.
Google is also preparing to launch its revamped Google TVs
through an alliance with LG Electronics Inc as early
as the second quarter in North America after its previous
version failed to gain traction.
Apple is widely speculated to be developing an Internet TV
for launch in the second half of this year.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)