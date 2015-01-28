SEOUL Jan 28 Asian private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is among the six bidders to buy South Korea's biggest car rental company, KT Rental, several people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

A consortium of South Korean private equity firms MBK Partners and IMM, as well as South Korean companies SK Networks , Lotte Group, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co Ltd and SFA Engineering Corp also submitted main bids, the people said on condition of anonymity because the offers were confidential.

The deal is expected to fetch about 600-800 billion won ($541-721 million). (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)