SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's Lotte Group has submitted the highest price to buy South Korea's largest car rental company KT Rental Corp in a bid worth around 900 billion won ($818 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Lotte Group, which includes affiliate Lotte Shopping , submitted the highest bid on the latest round of bidding held on Monday, ahead of competitors like Hankook Tire and private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners, the Korea Economic Daily said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in the investment banking industry.

A Lotte spokesman and a KT spokeswoman could not be reached.

KT Corp, South Korea's second largest telecom company and the parent of KT Rental, put the noncore asset up for sale in June.

