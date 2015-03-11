SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's KT Corp said on Thursday that Lotte Group has signed a 1.02 trillion won ($903 million) deal to buy KT Rental Corp , a unit of KT and the country's largest car rental company.

Retail conglomerate Lotte Group's unlisted unit Hotel Lotte Co Ltd will buy 100 percent of KT Rental from KT Corp and other shareholders, KT said in a statement.

KT said it will use the funds from the deal to improve its balance sheet and increase its capabilities in information communication technology.

Lotte Group was chosen last month as the preferred bidder for the car rental company. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)