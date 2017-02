BANGKOK, Sept 27 State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl is selling a 10 percent stake in budget airline Nok Air to national carrier Thai Airways , its president, Apisak Tantivorawonga, said on Tuesday.

"The board approved last week a plan to sell Nok Air at a price of 33 baht per share," Apisak told reporters.

Thai Airways has long been keen to raise its 39 percent stake in Nok Air to 49 percent. ($1 = 30.96 Baht)

