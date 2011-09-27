* Board approved Nok Air stake sale last week - KTB president

* Thai Air board will discuss the purchase next month (Adds details, share prices)

BANGKOK, Sept 27 State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl is selling a 10 percent stake in budget airline Nok Air to national carrier Thai Airways , its president, Apisak Tantivorawonga, said on Tuesday.

"The board approved last week a plan to sell a Nok Air stake at a price of 33 baht per share," Apisak told reporters.

Thai Airways has long been keen to raise its 39 percent stake in Nok Air to 49 percent. Once completed, Thai Airways would gain greater control over the budget carrier.

Thai Airways President Piyasvasti Amranand told Reuters by phone: "The company's board should consider the stake purchase issue at its meeting next month."

Last month Nok Air's senior management, led by chief executive Patee Sarasin, formed a new company, Nok Air Management Co (NAMC), to buy 25 percent in Nok Air from existing shareholders including Dhipaya Insurance Pcl, the Government Pension Fund and ING Funds's Thailand Prosperity Fund.

Nok Air is facing increased competition from other low-cost carriers like AirAsia .

Thai Airways has said it will not extend its budget airline contract with Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd , effectively terminating their alliance.

However, Thai Airways is looking to launch a regional carrier, Thai Smile, in July 2012 to attract low-to-medium-budget travellers.

Shares in Krung Thai Bank closed up 6.5 percent at 16.40 baht. The broader market was up 4.7 percent. ($1 = 30.30 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)