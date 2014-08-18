UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 18 KTG Agrar AG : * Says launches conversion offer for its 2010/2015 bond (EUR 50 million) * Says conversion period from 18 August 2014 to 24 September 2014 * Says new bond: 7.25% p.a. / 5-year maturity / volume of up to EUR 50 million * Says conversion into bond 2014/2019 will become effective on 15 October, at
which date the duration of the new bond will commence * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources