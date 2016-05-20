May 20 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 26 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27 (Beijing Headline News)