Dec 12 Kubanskaya Step' OAO :

* Says Rodina OOO divested 10.06 pct stake in company on Nov. 26

* Says Andrey Balakin divested 19.67 pct stake in company on Nov.26

* Says Boris Zarankin increased stake in company to 44.67 pct from 19.90 pct on Nov. 26

* Says Chest LLC divested 17.84 pct stake in company on Nov.26

* Says Konstantin Averin acquired 55.02 pct stake in company on Nov. 26

* Says Petr Potekha divested 23.82 pct stake in company on Nov. 26

* Says Konstantin Averin decreased stake in company to 10 pct from 55.02 pct on Dec.8

* Says Boris Zarankin decreased stake in company to 4.46 pct from 42.55 pct on Dec.8 Source text: bit.ly/1yH08I2, bit.ly/1yZbm9G, bit.ly/1yZbAgY, bit.ly/12UW3BN, bit.ly/1yZc0UA, bit.ly/1zFWSvo, bit.ly/1wirDoZ, bit.ly/1Apsgwb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)