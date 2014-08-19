Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to put Oberthur Technologies and NagraID in the correct case)
Aug 19 Aug 19 Kudelski SA : * Says Oberthur Technologies will acquire 100% equity stake of NagraID security
sa from Kudelski Group and company's management * Says transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed
* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)