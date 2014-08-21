Aug 21 Kudelski SA : * Says H1 operating income of CHF 27.7 million, representing growth of 79.9%

over the firs t half 2013 * Says H1 net income from continuing operations improved from CHF 10.7 million

to CHF 18.3 million * Says H1 revenues in constant currency increased by 9.5% over the same period

in 2013 to CHF 400.1 million * Says is updating its FY total revenue guidance from CHF 865 to 880 million to

a new range of CHF 895 to 915 million * Says raises its FY operating income guidance from CHF 55 to 65 million to a

a new range of CHF 60 to 70 million