ZURICH, June 1 Swiss digital TV security company
Kudelski said it is opening a second headquarters in the
United States to mitigate the effect of the strong Swiss franc
which has hurt its profits and to better access faster-growing
markets.
Kudelski, based near Lausanne, will open a second
headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and begin reporting in U.S.
dollars, instead of francs, starting next year.
The company, which makes swipe cards used by skiers to
access slopes and digital television access systems for
customers including Dish Network, said in February its
annual sales growth had been held back by the strong Swiss
franc.
The franc has surged in value after the Swiss National Bank
scrapped a longstanding cap versus the euro last year and as
investors seek a safe-haven currency.
"The strength of the Swiss franc continues to affect the
profitability of the Kudelski Group and more specifically its
capacity to invest over the long term," Kudelski said in its
statement.
As most of the company's revenue is generated in currencies
other than the Swiss franc it has given it less visibility over
its future results.
Additionally, Kudelski said it saw stronger growth
opportunities outside Europe, particularly in the United States.
More than a third of its digital TV-related sales are already in
the Americas, according to its annual report.
"The outlook in Switzerland and Europe... is less
promising," Kudelski added, saying some Swiss employees would be
offered a transfer to Arizona.
It plans to keep its Swiss listing and maintain its global
headquarters in Switzerland.
(Reporting by John Revill and John Miller; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)