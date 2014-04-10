ZURICH, April 10 Technology group Kudelski
said its OpenTV and Nagravision subsidiaries have filed
a lawsuit against Apple Inc in a court in northern
California alleging the iPhone maker has infringed five U.S.
patents.
The lawsuit identifies iOS mobile devices, Apple TV, App
Store, iTunes, iADS, Safari and OS X-based personal computers as
infringing the patents owned by OpenTV and Nagravision, the
company said in a statement.
Kudelski did not give further details about the patent suit.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
California-based OpenTV provides software technology for
interactive and digital television, including video-on-demand
and advanced programme guides, while Nagravision develops
security technologies for digital media.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Miral Fahmy)