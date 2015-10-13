ZURICH Oct 13 Swiss logistics group Kuehne & Nagel expects its operating margin this year to meet or exceed 5 percent, it said on presentation slides accompanying nine-month results.

It had earlier forecast a margin on earnings before interest and tax of 5 percent. The EBIT margin was 5.2 percent in the first nine months of the year, up from 4.7 a year earlier.

For the slides see: here

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)