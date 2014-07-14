MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 14 Kuehne und Nagel International AG : * Says H1 2014 revenue of CHF 8.50 billion versus 8.55 billion year ago * Says H1 gross profit of CHF 3.1 billion versus CHF 3.1 billion year ago * Says H1 net income of CHF 313 million versus CHF 289 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 396 million versus CHF 366 million year ago * Source text [ID:bit.ly/1scVHRy] * Further company coverage
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------