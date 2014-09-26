Sept 26 Kuka AG : * Says in presentation sees synergies from Swisslog takeover above 10 million Swiss francs

cost savings in common purchasing of 1-2 percent * Says aims for Swisslog EBIT margin of 5.0 percent versus 3.2 percent in 2013,

realistic to raise margin above 5 percent * Says will use 120-150 million EUR of existing funds to finance Swisslog

acquisition * Says will also use bridge financing, effect of the transaction on covenants

not critical * Says transaction is EPS accretive before PPA (purchase price allocation) for

Kuka as early as the first year after closing Investor presentation bit.ly/1xoSyRd