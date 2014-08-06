UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Kuka AG : * CEO says sees robust demand at high level in automotive business, no signs of
weakness * CEO says to present ideas for strategy through 2020 to supervisory board in
September * CEO says looking at further possible robotics acquisitions in Asia and U.S.,
also looking at diversification opportunities
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources