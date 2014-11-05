Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German industrial robots maker Kuka has guided investors to place orders for its capital increase at no less than 49 euros (61.2e US dollar) a share, a source familiar with the transaction said.
"Orders below 49 euros will miss out," the person said, adding the books would close shortly. (1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.