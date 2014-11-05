FRANKFURT Nov 5 The capital increase of German industrial robots maker Kuka has attracted strong demand and will be concluded on Thursday morning, a source familiar with the transaction said.

"Books are fully covered and will close at 1030 (CET, or 0930 GMT)," the source said.

Kuka is issuing up to 1.79 million new shares to raise funds for its takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)