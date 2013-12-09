FRANKFURT Dec 9 Germany's Kuka, a maker of industrial robots, said it secured a new five-year syndicated credit line worth 160 million euros ($219 million).

The unsecured credit facility, arranged by Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank as lead banks, replaces at better conditions a secured loan agreed in 2010, Kuka said on Monday.

The credit line will be used for general corporate purposes.

($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)