BERLIN May 31 Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday he would welcome an alternative offer for industrial robot maker Kuka following Chinese home-appliance maker Midea's 4.5 billion-euro ($5 billion) takeover bid.

"Of course I would view it as appropriate if there were at least an alternative offer from Germany or Europe," Gabriel told reporters.

He also said there were few options available to Berlin to intervene in the case, but he was interested in keeping important know-how in Germany. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)