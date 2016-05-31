BERLIN May 31 Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Tuesday he would welcome an alternative offer
for industrial robot maker Kuka following Chinese
home-appliance maker Midea's 4.5 billion-euro ($5 billion)
takeover bid.
"Of course I would view it as appropriate if there were at
least an alternative offer from Germany or Europe," Gabriel told
reporters.
He also said there were few options available to Berlin to
intervene in the case, but he was interested in keeping
important know-how in Germany.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)