FRANKFURT Feb 4 Chinese appliances maker Midea Group raised its stake in German industrial robot group Kuka to 10.2 percent, Kuka said in a statement on Thursday.

In August, Kuka had said that Midea had acquired 5.4 percent of its stock. Kuka has a total market value of 2.65 billion euros ($2.96 billion).

