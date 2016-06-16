UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUNICH, June 16 German industrial robot maker Kuka on Thursday said its management was examining an offer by Chinese home appliance maker Midea and would give an in-depth response within two weeks.
Midea earlier launched its 4.5 billion-euro (5.1 billion) offer for Kuka, bidding 115.00 euros per share for the German company and reiterating it aimed to acquire more than 30 percent of the company.
($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources