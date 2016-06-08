BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
BERLIN, June 8 It is desirable for highly innovative German companies to remain in Germany, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, but she also played down the likelihood of any change in the law to make it harder for foreign investors to acquire stakes in firms.
"Of course it is desirable that such companies, especially innovative ones, stay in Germany .. but I cannot report that there is in concrete terms, a plan to make investment more difficult," the government spokeswoman told a news conference.
A 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) bid for industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese home appliance maker Midea has prompted Berlin to consider how crucial Kuka's technology is for the digitalisation of industry, an economic priority. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
