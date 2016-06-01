BERLIN, June 1 The German government is trying to coordinate an alternative offer for industrial robot maker Kuka following Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd's 4.5 billion euro takeover bid, Germany's economy minister said on Wednesday.

Kuka is the latest and biggest German industrial technology group to be targeted by a Chinese buyer as the world's second-largest economy makes the transition from a low-cost manufacturer into a high-tech industrial hub.

"There are efforts to formulate an alternative offer. Whether that materialises, we will see," Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters in Berlin, adding that there was no "pact" on agreeing a deal. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)