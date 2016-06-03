BERLIN, June 3 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel is not trying to organise an alternative offer for Kuka
after Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd
made a 4.5 billion euro bid for the German
industrial robot maker, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"The minister is not organising a consortium for an
alternative offer in the Kuka case," spokesman Andreas Audretsch
told a regular news conference.
The spokesman said that Gabriel would appreciate a German or
European bid, but he added: "To make this clear: Such processes
are corporate decisions and the government is not interfering."
On Wednesday, Gabriel said there were efforts to formulate
an alternative offer, but it was unclear whether those efforts
would materialises into a counter bid.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)