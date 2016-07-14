HONG KONG, July 14 China's Midea said on Thursday it will raise its stake in German robotics maker Kuka to 70.29 percent, as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer.

Kuka shareholders had tendered 22.59 million shares as of 1800 Frankfurt time on Wednesday, or about 56.79 percent of the issued share capital, and the existing voting rights of the German firm, Midea said in a filing in Shenzhen.

Together with the 13.51 percent stake already owned by Midea, the Chinese firm would hold a total of 70.29 percent of Kuka. The takeover offer will expire at midnight on Friday.

Kuka Chief Executive Till Reuter told Sueddeutsche Zeitung that he expected no regulatory hurdles to its takeover by Midea.

Midea launched its offer for Kuka in May, the biggest attempted takeover of a German industrial technology company, sparking protests by some Berlin politicians concerned about key know-how falling into foreign hands.